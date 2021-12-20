IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Watch: Santas swap sleighs for gondolas at Venice regatta

    00:42
NBC News

Watch: Santas swap sleighs for gondolas at Venice regatta

00:42

Cold and foggy weather kept away many spectators but this did not stop the Santas taking part in the colorful Christmas regatta on Venice's Grand Canal.Dec. 20, 2021

