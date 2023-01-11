IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden aides find second batch of classified documents

  • GOP members call for George Santos to resign

  • 'A campaign of deceit': Nassau County GOP calls on Rep. Santos to resign

  • Two House Democrats ask Ethics Committee to investigate George Santos

  • Biden meets with presidents of Mexico, Canada amid growing border crisis

  • Biden facing questions over handling of classified documents found in office

  • Democrats deliver ethics complaint to Rep. Santos' office

  • House Republicans approve rules package days after McCarthy elected to speaker

  • Biden meets with Mexico’s president amid growing border crisis

  • Classified documents found at Biden’s private office

  • Kevin McCarthy begins first week as House speaker

  • House Republicans gear up to pass rules package

  • Rogers restrained from going after Gaetz on House floor

  • President Biden honors Capitol defenders on Jan. 6 anniversary

  • Kevin McCarthy after dayslong speaker standoff: 'I'll have the votes'

  • House adjourns until Friday night after McCarthy flips 14 votes

  • How the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and investigation could impact President Biden’s legacy

  • House enters fourth day of voting amid speaker standoff

  • Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker bid falls short for a third day

  • McCarthy appears to lose eighth vote for speaker

NBC News

Santos must 'answer to the voters,' says McCarthy

00:48

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said GOP Rep. George Santos must “answer to the voters” after facing growing calls to resign. Santos won the race for a newly drawn district in N.Y. after admitting to fabricating much of his personal biography.Jan. 11, 2023

