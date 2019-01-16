NBC News

Sarah Sanders calls Rep. Steve King's white supremacy remarks 'abhorrent'

00:28

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders condemned Rep. Steve King's (R-IA) white supremacy comments and encouraged democrats to do the same, when their members say "inappropriate things."Jan. 16, 2019

  • AG nominee Bill Barr expresses confidence in Mueller

    04:05

  • T-Mobile execs staying at Trump’s hotel amid pending merger approval

    05:31

  • Go Inside a smuggling tunnel Trump's wall can't stop

    05:39

  • Kirsten Gillibrand holds first 2020 campaign event

    03:16

  • Sanders slams Steve King's white supremacy remarks as 'abhorrent'

    00:28

  • Barr disqualified himself with memos: Sen. Warner

    08:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All