Sarah Sanders calls Rep. Steve King's white supremacy remarks 'abhorrent'00:28
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders condemned Rep. Steve King's (R-IA) white supremacy comments and encouraged democrats to do the same, when their members say "inappropriate things."
AG nominee Bill Barr expresses confidence in Mueller04:05
T-Mobile execs staying at Trump’s hotel amid pending merger approval05:31
Go Inside a smuggling tunnel Trump's wall can't stop05:39
Kirsten Gillibrand holds first 2020 campaign event03:16
Sanders slams Steve King's white supremacy remarks as 'abhorrent'00:28
Barr disqualified himself with memos: Sen. Warner08:20