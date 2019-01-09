NBC News

Sarah Sanders says Deputy AG Rosenstein 'planned to stay around two years'

00:49

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders pushed back against suggestions that Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein was forced out saying that he had “always” planned to stay with the administration for about two years.Jan. 9, 2019

  • President Trump reportedly eager to make trade deal with China

    04:10

  • Trump claims ‘growing humanitarian and security crisis’ at border

    08:07

  • Can the president scare Americans into supporting his plan?

    04:17

  • Furloughed worker: Whole families are feeling impact of shutdown

    02:49

  • More blame Trump after weeks of shutdown: poll

    14:17

  • Rod Rosenstein to leave DOJ in coming weeks

    03:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All