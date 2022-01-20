Satellite images purport to show Russian military near Ukrainian border

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden vows ‘severe cost and significant harm’ if Russia invades Ukraine05:43
Satellite images purport to show Russian military near Ukrainian border00:45
Biden: It will be a 'disaster for Russia' if they invade Ukraine02:58
Moscow will face 'severe consequences' Secretary Blinken tells Ukrainian president01:29
Russian forces hold urban conflict drill near Ukrainian border00:45
U.S. senators visit Ukraine, issue warning to Putin00:52
Russia preparing a 'false-flag' operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion, U.S. Intel suggests05:20
U.S. prepares for high stakes talk with Russia01:43
Growing fears over potential Russian invasion of Ukraine00:54
Putin and Lukashenko play ice hockey amid heightened tensions in Ukraine00:53
Moscow Court orders prominent Russian human rights group to close02:07
Putin says Russia doesn’t want war with Ukraine01:21
President Putin talks about U.S. negotiations during annual news conference01:20
Putin addresses tensions with the West, Ukraine in end-of-year press conference02:03
Russian tied to hacking 2016 election charged with insider trading in Boston02:01
Putin, Xi meet on strengthening ties as both countries face international scrutiny02:21
Full Blinken: International system is 'at stake' with Russia10:58
President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video call02:39
President Biden set for high-stakes video call with Vladimir Putin02:21
Tensions run high on Ukrainian and Russian border01:57
Satellite images purport to show Russian military near Ukrainian border00:45
Recent satellite images released by Maxar Technologies show what they say are Russian battle groups gathered at several locations near to the Ukrainian border.Jan. 20, 2022
