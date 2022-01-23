IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

‘SNL’ pokes fun at Biden’s first year in office

02:01

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Kate McKinnon portrayed Fox News’ Laura Ingraham reflecting on President Biden’s first year in office and Sen. Ted Cruz, played by Aidy Bryant, apologized for calling the January 6 rioters “terrorists.”Jan. 23, 2022

Best of NBC News

