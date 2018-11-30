BREAKING: 'Major infrastructure damage' after 7.0 magnitude quake hits near Anchorage, Alaska

Saudi crown prince and Putin get chummy in front of world's media

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted each other warmly at the G-20 Summit in Buenos Aires, while Trump made no attempts to greet either of them.Nov. 30, 2018

