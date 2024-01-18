- Now Playing
Saudi foreign minister calls for ‘credible and irreversible path to a Palestinian state’01:50
‘Desperate, sad, angry’: Relative of youngest Hamas hostage on family’s ordeal01:26
Video shows aftermath of deadly artillery strike on Gaza hospital01:49
Families of Americans held in Gaza pressure Congress for action02:17
At least 16 killed, including several children, by a bombardment on a house in Rafah, Gaza01:30
Palestinian-American survivors speaks out on Vermont shooting05:21
American hostage held by Hamas misses birth of daughter04:25
Palestinian American college student paralyzed in Vermont shooting speaks out for the first time02:43
Blinken challenged at global forum over devastating Gaza death toll01:14
Palestinian American students shot in Vermont speak out01:19
Israel and Hamas reach deal to supply medicine to Gaza hostages02:11
Heavy bombing in Gaza causes residents to flee00:54
War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children02:14
Iran carries out missile attack in Iraq targeting alleged Israeli ‘spy headquarters’04:37
New details on 4-year-old American hostage freed by Hamas02:15
Israel-Hamas war hits 100 days, Netanyahu vows to keep fighting02:11
Israel-Hamas war reaches grim milestone of 100 days01:31
U.K. foreign secretary David Cameron on strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen01:55
Israel marks 100 days since beginning of war with Hamas01:37
Thousands gather in Washington, D.C. in support of Gaza02:16
