Savannah officials monitor air quality after chemical plant fire

- UP NEXT
Man arrested after throwing beer can at Senator Ted Cruz during Astros parade00:30
Abortion, slavery and marijuana legalization among top ballot measure issues01:10
Chicago principal suspended over student's German military costume01:25
Astros, thousands of fans celebrate World Series win in parade01:24
'Like a flaming basketball': Meteorite may be to blame for California house fire01:58
Video shows Kentucky student attack Black student worker02:42
Sacramento County adopts Apple Tags for ballot bag tracking01:44
Final poll reveals growing voter enthusiasm ahead of midterm elections04:42
Trump and DeSantis hold dueling rallies in Florida03:49
‘Blue’s Clues’ Joshua Dela Cruz on embracing his identity and inspiring others04:03
Biden, Obama campaign in Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections04:34
Pennsylvania voters ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of close midterms elections05:21
At least 9 injured in Philadelphia mass shooting00:43
Watch: New York City Marathon winners Chebet, Lokedi cross finish line01:30
Ex-NYPD officer found guilty in freezing death of son02:04
Dramatic video shows rescue in fire that injured dozens in NYC01:28
Five people found dead inside Maryland house01:12
Florida man fatally shoots girlfriend and 3 of her family members01:50
Homes damaged as strong storms move across Texas01:20
Suspect arrested in sexual assault of jogger at NYC park may be linked to others, police say03:43
- UP NEXT
Man arrested after throwing beer can at Senator Ted Cruz during Astros parade00:30
Abortion, slavery and marijuana legalization among top ballot measure issues01:10
Chicago principal suspended over student's German military costume01:25
Astros, thousands of fans celebrate World Series win in parade01:24
'Like a flaming basketball': Meteorite may be to blame for California house fire01:58
Video shows Kentucky student attack Black student worker02:42
Play All