NBC News Channel

Savannah officials monitor air quality after chemical plant fire

01:01

A chemical plant fire in Savannah, Ga., injured one firefighter and caused more than 100 households within a one-mile radius to evacuate. The plant manufactures fragrances and officials are monitoring the air quality.Nov. 7, 2022

