At least one student dies in Finland school shooting
April 2, 202400:37
    At least one student dies in Finland school shooting

At least one student dies in Finland school shooting

00:37

A 12-year-old student opened fire at a school in southern Finland, killing at least one student and wounding two others. The suspect was later arrested and an investigation is underway.April 2, 2024

