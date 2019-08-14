School surveillance video appears to show California boy being choked, suffering seizures

The newly-released 2018 footage shows what one mother says is the moment a 14-year-old student choked her 12-year-old son, as well as the seizures he suffered in a school office after the incident. The mother is suing the Los Angeles school district, claiming her son was left with permanent brain and spinal injuries. The boy’s attorney provided edited video and says it’s key in showing the school failed to protect the 12-year-old.