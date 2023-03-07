Schumer accuses Tucker Carlson of lying about Jan. 6

- Now Playing
Schumer accuses Tucker Carlson of lying about Jan. 603:39
- UP NEXT
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to testify on state of the economy03:58
Black Vietnam veteran receives Medal of Honor decades after heroism03:32
AG Garland grilled by Senate lawmakers during DOJ hearing03:12
Ohio Gov. DeWine calls on Congress to pass the Railway Safety Act of 202301:23
New bipartisan House committee investigates Chinese economic and security threats03:36
Supreme Court hears arguments on student loan forgiveness plan02:08
Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan facing Supreme Court skepticism02:12
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s student debt relief plan02:43
Supreme Court to weigh Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan02:09
'Black history matters,' says Biden at White House celebration01:35
Pence on Trump’s 2024 run: ‘I’m confident we’ll have better choices’01:15
Supreme Court hears lawsuit claiming Twitter aided and abetted terrorist attack01:52
Supreme Court deciding if Big Tech companies are responsible for what users see online01:24
Biden makes defiant address on Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary02:14
Supreme Court hears case over holding Google liable for videos with harmful content02:31
Supreme Court to hear arguments on tech company’s content moderation05:29
Biden’s secret visit to Ukraine04:56
Vice President Harris on China: ‘we do maintain diplomatic communication’01:20
Biden defends decision to shoot down unidentified objects03:23
- Now Playing
Schumer accuses Tucker Carlson of lying about Jan. 603:39
- UP NEXT
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to testify on state of the economy03:58
Black Vietnam veteran receives Medal of Honor decades after heroism03:32
AG Garland grilled by Senate lawmakers during DOJ hearing03:12
Ohio Gov. DeWine calls on Congress to pass the Railway Safety Act of 202301:23
New bipartisan House committee investigates Chinese economic and security threats03:36
Play All