Schumer accuses Tucker Carlson of lying about Jan. 6

03:39

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke on the Senate floor to criticize Tucker Carlson's portrayal of the Capitol riot on his Fox News show as "a lie, pure and simple." He said the host showed "contempt for the facts" and criticized House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., of playing a "treacherous game" by turning over the footage.March 7, 2023

