NBC News

Schumer calls for additional personnel to fight 'unprecedented wildfires' in Canada

01:30

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would be sending a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack requesting additional Forest Service personnel be deployed to Canada to fight the wildfires.June 8, 2023

