  • Americans react to Roe v. Wade opinion leak

    08:35

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade would affect access to abortions

    02:15

  • Watch: Man scales 61-floor Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, is arrested on rooftop

    00:40

  • How Biden's stance on abortion has evolved over 50 years

    02:08

  • Next steps for Biden administration, Congress following leak of authentic Roe v. Wade draft

    05:26

  • Biden: Leaked opinion shows Supreme Court could make 'radical decision' on Roe v. Wade

    04:32

  • McConnell condemns leak of Supreme Court draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade

    03:01
  • Now Playing

    Schumer calls reported Supreme Court vote to overturn Roe v. Wade 'an abomination'

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Why reliance on abortion rights matter in Roe v. Wade debate

    01:44

  • Leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections

    05:38

  • Political analysts stress leaked Roe v. Wade opinion is only a 'draft'

    03:18

  • Lawmakers react to leaked SCOTUS draft on Roe v. Wade

    01:53

  • Supreme Court set to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaked draft shows

    02:07

  • Avalanche of leaks threatens Jan. 6 committee's hopes for blockbuster hearings

    02:06

  • First lady Jill Biden to meet with refugees along Slovakia-Ukraine border

    01:19

  • President Biden and Trevor Noah tell jokes at White House Correspondents' Dinner

    01:54

  • President Biden to attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    02:11

  • Lawyers for Marjorie Taylor Greene claim she does not recall martial law texts to Mark Meadows

    02:13

  • Jan. 6 committee to hold public hearings in June

    03:28

  • Oklahoma lawmakers approve bill to ban abortions after 6 weeks

    02:05

NBC News

Schumer calls reported Supreme Court vote to overturn Roe v. Wade 'an abomination'

01:45

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., discussed a leaked draft opinion by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. He called the decision would be "one of the worst, most damaging decisions in modern history" and accused some justices of lying to the Senate.May 3, 2022

