    Schumer delays Senate holiday recess to work on immigration deal

NBC News

Schumer delays Senate holiday recess to work on immigration deal

02:04

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced the Senate would delay its holiday recess in order to continue negotiations on a deal over border policy and additional aid for Ukraine and Israel.Dec. 14, 2023

