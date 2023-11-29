IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Schumer condemns 'brazen and widespread antisemitism' in Senate address

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    Hunter Biden agrees to testify before House Oversight Committee

    03:10

  • Family seeks justice for man killed by Border Patrol amid Supreme Court ruling

    03:16

  • Biden says deal to release hostages in Gaza is ‘very close’

    00:48

  • Rep. Santos will not seek re-election after release of House Ethics report

    02:45

  • Sen. Manchin says he ‘absolutely’ would consider presidential run

    02:19

  • House Speaker Johnson pushes through spending bill, setting stage to avoid shutdown

    01:39

  • March for Israel highlights: Israeli president, lawmakers, families of hostages speak at rally

    02:53

  • Republican Sen. Mullin challenges Teamsters president to fight during hearing

    04:15

  • 'QAnon Shaman' announces congressional campaign in Arizona

    01:24

  • Supreme Court adopts historic code of conduct after ethics scrutiny

    02:21

  • Biden to meet with China’s President Xi on Wednesday in San Francisco

    02:10

  • Secret service agent fires weapon during incident outside Naomi Biden’s home

    01:51

  • Supreme Court adopts new code of conduct amid ethics concerns

    02:08

  • Speaker Johnson will need Democratic support for two-step funding bill

    02:19

  • House GOP reveals stopgap plan as government shutdown looms

    01:36

  • Manchin will not seek re-election, a disappointment for Democrats

    01:51

  • Manchin announces he will not run for Senate re-election in 2024

    02:32

  • Supreme Court reviews domestic abuser gun ban

    02:52

  • Fellow GOP Senators criticize Tuberville’s hold on military officer confirmations

    02:14

NBC News

Schumer condemns 'brazen and widespread antisemitism' in Senate address

02:24

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., delivered an address on the Senate floor to condemn the rise of antisemitism in the U.S. amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.Nov. 29, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Schumer condemns 'brazen and widespread antisemitism' in Senate address

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    Hunter Biden agrees to testify before House Oversight Committee

    03:10

  • Family seeks justice for man killed by Border Patrol amid Supreme Court ruling

    03:16

  • Biden says deal to release hostages in Gaza is ‘very close’

    00:48

  • Rep. Santos will not seek re-election after release of House Ethics report

    02:45

  • Sen. Manchin says he ‘absolutely’ would consider presidential run

    02:19
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All