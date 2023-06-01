Schumer, McConnell urge Senate to quickly take up debt ceiling bill

- Now Playing
Schumer, McConnell urge Senate to quickly take up debt ceiling bill01:06
- UP NEXT
House votes to pass Biden and McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal05:23
House passes debt ceiling bill, sending it to the Senate02:14
Biden praises debt ceiling bill passage as a 'bipartisan compromise'03:55
Debt ceiling bill passes the House03:47
McCarthy speaks after House passes debt ceiling bill02:44
House to vote on debt ceiling bill tonight02:08
Debt deal clears key procedural hurdle with passage of test vote00:12
Jeffries reaffirms he will support Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal01:13
McCarthy on debt limit deal: 'The American people are going to win'01:24
US House set to vote on debt ceiling deal despite opposition02:21
House and Senate to vote on Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal01:40
House Freedom Caucus members say debt limit deal 'fails completely'01:39
A debt ceiling deal is made. Will it pass Congress?01:53
Biden and McCarthy race to finalize debt ceiling deal01:58
The debt limit bill will ‘absolutely pass,’ Rep. Johnson says00:56
White House negotiator on ‘responsible tone’ of debt ceiling plan05:13
Debt ceiling talks: Tentative deal struck to avert default02:17
Debt ceiling deal reached in principle02:58
Biden and McCarthy reach tentative deal to lift U.S.’ debt ceiling02:59
- Now Playing
Schumer, McConnell urge Senate to quickly take up debt ceiling bill01:06
- UP NEXT
House votes to pass Biden and McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal05:23
House passes debt ceiling bill, sending it to the Senate02:14
Biden praises debt ceiling bill passage as a 'bipartisan compromise'03:55
Debt ceiling bill passes the House03:47
McCarthy speaks after House passes debt ceiling bill02:44
Play All