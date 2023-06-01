IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Schumer, McConnell urge Senate to quickly take up debt ceiling bill

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    House votes to pass Biden and McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal

    05:23

  • House passes debt ceiling bill, sending it to the Senate

    02:14

  • Biden praises debt ceiling bill passage as a 'bipartisan compromise'

    03:55

  • Debt ceiling bill passes the House

    03:47

  • McCarthy speaks after House passes debt ceiling bill

    02:44

  • House to vote on debt ceiling bill tonight

    02:08

  • Debt deal clears key procedural hurdle with passage of test vote

    00:12

  • Jeffries reaffirms he will support Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal

    01:13

  • McCarthy on debt limit deal: 'The American people are going to win'

    01:24

  • US House set to vote on debt ceiling deal despite opposition

    02:21

  • House and Senate to vote on Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal

    01:40

  • House Freedom Caucus members say debt limit deal 'fails completely'

    01:39

  • A debt ceiling deal is made. Will it pass Congress?

    01:53

  • Biden and McCarthy race to finalize debt ceiling deal

    01:58

  • The debt limit bill will ‘absolutely pass,’ Rep. Johnson says

    00:56

  • White House negotiator on ‘responsible tone’ of debt ceiling plan

    05:13

  • Debt ceiling talks: Tentative deal struck to avert default

    02:17

  • Debt ceiling deal reached in principle

    02:58

  • Biden and McCarthy reach tentative deal to lift U.S.’ debt ceiling

    02:59

NBC News

Schumer, McConnell urge Senate to quickly take up debt ceiling bill

01:06

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., spoke on the Senate floor and urged their colleagues to take up and support the debt ceiling legislation passed in the House of Representatives.June 1, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Schumer, McConnell urge Senate to quickly take up debt ceiling bill

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    House votes to pass Biden and McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal

    05:23

  • House passes debt ceiling bill, sending it to the Senate

    02:14

  • Biden praises debt ceiling bill passage as a 'bipartisan compromise'

    03:55

  • Debt ceiling bill passes the House

    03:47

  • McCarthy speaks after House passes debt ceiling bill

    02:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All