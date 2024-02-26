Schumer warns of a government shutdown, calls on GOP to act

Suspect arrested after Kentucky 18-year-old found dead in dorm02:06
Nikki Haley says she won’t give up after losing South Carolina GOP primary02:09
- Now Playing
Schumer warns of a government shutdown, calls on GOP to act00:54
- UP NEXT
'I'm not giving up this fight': Haley speaks after projected loss in South Carolina01:21
Measles outbreak grows in Florida with seventh case reported01:41
Bodycam and surveillance video show 24 hours before death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict01:44
Georgia community mourning after 22-year-old found dead on UGA campus01:56
Trump legal team claims phone records dispute Willis, Wade testimony06:12
8 people killed, one injured, in head-on collision in California01:02
Oregon teenager’s remains identified after more than 50 years02:07
Colorado shooting suspect reportedly threatened to kill roommate who complained about dorm cleanliness01:16
NYC police search for multiple suspects in Times Square attacks01:55
Suspect in custody in connection to murder of woman found on University of Georgia campus01:22
U.S. military tracks high-altitude balloon over Utah00:35
CDC reports total cases of measles in the U.S. rises to 3502:18
Bodycam video shows Michigan police respond to home explosion02:34
GOP delegate rules will make it hard for Haley to thrive in South Carolina01:47
Alabama's attorney general says he will not prosecute IVF families or providers03:03
Federal data reveals gun stores whose firearms have been used in many crimes03:24
Trump far ahead in polls on eve of South Carolina primary01:39
Suspect arrested after Kentucky 18-year-old found dead in dorm02:06
Nikki Haley says she won’t give up after losing South Carolina GOP primary02:09
- Now Playing
Schumer warns of a government shutdown, calls on GOP to act00:54
- UP NEXT
'I'm not giving up this fight': Haley speaks after projected loss in South Carolina01:21
Measles outbreak grows in Florida with seventh case reported01:41
Bodycam and surveillance video show 24 hours before death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict01:44
Play All