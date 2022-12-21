IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  Now Playing

    Scott Peterson denied new trial in 2002 death of his pregnant wife

    01:44
  UP NEXT

    Michigan mother puts up billboard seeking son's murderer

    03:01

  • Aaron Dean sentenced to 11 years, 10 months in shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson

    00:42

  • Facial scanners flag mom for ejection at Rockettes performance

    03:51

  • Missouri set to execute first openly transgender death row inmate

    01:50

  • New York unveils Central Park gate honoring 'Exonerated 5'

    01:49

  • Amber Heard settles, will pay Johnny Depp one million

    03:26

  • Robert De Niro's NYC home burglarized

    00:25

  • Families remain frustrated over Idaho students' murder mystery

    02:44

  • Weinstein guilty on three counts of rape, sexual assault

    07:26

  • Victims’ families speak out at sentencing in Ohio massacre

    01:32

  • Supreme Court orders temporary stay of Title 42

    04:22

  • Bankman-Fried to agree to extradition following chaotic hearing

    03:03

  • Human heart found in Tennessee salt stockpile

    01:31

  • Parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl arrested

    01:54

  • 6-year-old found buried under floorboards of Arkansas home

    01:35

  • Atlanta apartment complex shootout leaves 2 teens dead

    01:01

  • Appeals court denies request to keep Title 42 in place

    05:59

  • Five Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist's deadly arrest

    03:11

  • Authorities announce charges for father of Highland Park suspected shooter

    03:58

NBC News Channel

Scott Peterson denied new trial in 2002 death of his pregnant wife

01:44

Scott Peterson, who was convicted of the murder of his pregnant wife Laci Peterson, was denied a new trial after a judge found there was not evidence to support the defense claim that a juror committed misconduct during jury selection. KNTV’s Ian Cull reports.Dec. 21, 2022

