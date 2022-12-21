Scott Peterson denied new trial in 2002 death of his pregnant wife

- Now Playing
Scott Peterson denied new trial in 2002 death of his pregnant wife01:44
- UP NEXT
Michigan mother puts up billboard seeking son's murderer03:01
Aaron Dean sentenced to 11 years, 10 months in shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson00:42
Facial scanners flag mom for ejection at Rockettes performance03:51
Missouri set to execute first openly transgender death row inmate01:50
New York unveils Central Park gate honoring 'Exonerated 5'01:49
Amber Heard settles, will pay Johnny Depp one million03:26
Robert De Niro's NYC home burglarized00:25
Families remain frustrated over Idaho students' murder mystery02:44
Weinstein guilty on three counts of rape, sexual assault07:26
Victims’ families speak out at sentencing in Ohio massacre01:32
Supreme Court orders temporary stay of Title 4204:22
Bankman-Fried to agree to extradition following chaotic hearing03:03
Human heart found in Tennessee salt stockpile01:31
Parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl arrested01:54
6-year-old found buried under floorboards of Arkansas home01:35
Atlanta apartment complex shootout leaves 2 teens dead01:01
Appeals court denies request to keep Title 42 in place05:59
Five Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist's deadly arrest03:11
Authorities announce charges for father of Highland Park suspected shooter03:58
- Now Playing
Scott Peterson denied new trial in 2002 death of his pregnant wife01:44
- UP NEXT
Michigan mother puts up billboard seeking son's murderer03:01
Aaron Dean sentenced to 11 years, 10 months in shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson00:42
Facial scanners flag mom for ejection at Rockettes performance03:51
Missouri set to execute first openly transgender death row inmate01:50
New York unveils Central Park gate honoring 'Exonerated 5'01:49
Play All