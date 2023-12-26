IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Search continues for Alaska woman who disappeared under ice trying to save her dog

02:17

Authorities continue to search for a woman from Eagle River, Alaska after she fell through the ice while trying to save one of her dogs who went into the river. KTUU's Lex Yelverton reports.Dec. 26, 2023

