Search continues for Texas college student one week after disappearance

Connecticut day care worker accused of slamming child into wall01:41
- Now Playing
Search continues for Texas college student one week after disappearance02:24
- UP NEXT
Inflation on the menu: San Francisco's $22 burrito02:21
Florida man suspected in 13-year-old’s disappearance faces 60 new charges01:44
New York's 'Bling Bishop' convicted on federal charges02:05
Florida beachgoers advised to avoid dead whale01:19
Bodycam video shows California deputy fatally shoot autistic teen02:11
Missing Washington state woman found dead in Mexico01:47
From worst to first: LaGuardia named America's best airport02:02
Two arrested in Philadelphia bus stop shooting01:35
Missing Missouri student last seen leaving Nashville bar02:09
Fans point out typos on Kobe Bryant statue outside Crypto.com Arena01:50
Three people fatally shot at Arkansas party01:48
Homicide investigation underway after 5 people found dead in a Honolulu home01:57
Rhode Island college students gift security guard trip to visit family in Nigeria01:00
Tampa man charged in shooting death of gay man at dog park01:38
Ohio women charged after allegedly taking dead man to bank to withdraw money01:32
Biden calls out Trump on campaign trail after State of the Union00:56
Video shows deadly crash aftermath on Wisconsin highway00:50
Mountain lion seen roaming California coastal city01:54
Connecticut day care worker accused of slamming child into wall01:41
- Now Playing
Search continues for Texas college student one week after disappearance02:24
- UP NEXT
Inflation on the menu: San Francisco's $22 burrito02:21
Florida man suspected in 13-year-old’s disappearance faces 60 new charges01:44
New York's 'Bling Bishop' convicted on federal charges02:05
Florida beachgoers advised to avoid dead whale01:19
Play All