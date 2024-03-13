IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Search continues for Texas college student one week after disappearance
Search continues for Texas college student one week after disappearance

Investigators are continuing to search for Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi student Caleb Harris who was last seen on March 4. The 21-year-old Harris left his wallet, keys and phone behind before he went missing. KRIS’s Alexis Scott reports.March 13, 2024

