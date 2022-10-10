IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Texas teens arrested after drive-by shooting that left one dead, one wounded

    00:45

  • Bodycam shows San Antonio officer open fire on teen sitting in McDonald’s parking lot

    01:34

  • Authorities in New York search for motive in triple murder-suicide

    02:30

  • Alabama faces scrutiny after requesting new chance to execute man who survived first attempt

    07:53

  • NYC Mayor Adams declares state of emergency over migrant crisis

    03:12

  • Suspect in murder of Purdue student claims he was ‘blackmailed’

    00:49

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda advocating for Puerto Rico following hurricanes

    01:49

  • Elementary school students’ test scores drop due to pandemic

    01:58

  • Climate change washing away beaches in North Carolina’s Outer Banks

    02:08

  • Unemployment rate drops back to 3.5%

    02:07

  • Man fatally stabs 2 people in Las Vegas, injures 6 others

    01:36

  • Uvalde school district suspends entire police department

    01:38

  • DA will bring murder charges against suspect in Las Vegas stabbing attack

    03:17

  • U.S. markets drop after September jobs data point to more Fed rate hikes 

    04:32

  • Social media prompts more thefts of Hyundai, Kia cars

    02:30

  • Doctors under threat from far-right activists for providing trans care

    02:41

  • Uvalde school district suspends entire police force over response to Robb Elementary shooting

    01:50

  • Con-artist Anna Sorokin to be released from ICE custody to serve house arrest, fighting deportation

    02:03

  • Milwaukee police chase ends in fatal crash

    01:10

  • Clerk killed in Michigan hotel shooting

    01:17

NBC News Channel

Search for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon continues

02:07

Family members of 20-month-old Quinton Simon aren't giving up hope that the toddle will be found alive. WSAV's Brett Buffington reports.Oct. 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Texas teens arrested after drive-by shooting that left one dead, one wounded

    00:45

  • Bodycam shows San Antonio officer open fire on teen sitting in McDonald’s parking lot

    01:34

  • Authorities in New York search for motive in triple murder-suicide

    02:30

  • Alabama faces scrutiny after requesting new chance to execute man who survived first attempt

    07:53

  • NYC Mayor Adams declares state of emergency over migrant crisis

    03:12

  • Suspect in murder of Purdue student claims he was ‘blackmailed’

    00:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All