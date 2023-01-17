IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Everything you need to know about a new Covid strain spreading across U.S.

    03:24

  • Californians begin cleaning up after weeks of severe storms

    03:27

  • Pressure on Biden mounts amid Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents

    06:53

  • 6 people killed, including a six-month-old baby, in shooting in Goshen, California

    01:11

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner appears at MLK Day march in Phoenix

    00:24

  • 8 injured in shooting at Florida MLK Day car show

    00:42

  • Security video shows toddler waving around loaded gun

    00:42

  • 14-year-old shares electric Porsche build journey on YouTube

    02:24

  • Gun violence in schools across U.S. strikes fear into parents

    03:55

  • City of Scottsdale cuts suburb off from water supply

    03:55

  • Philadelphia woman arrested for Texas crime due to mistaken identity

    03:23

  • Family connects with message in a bottle writer decades later

    01:34

  • Ozempic, Wegovy shortages amid skyrocketing popularity for weight loss

    02:13

  • Two planes at JFK nearly crash on runway

    02:03

  • California swamped by severe weather

    02:14

  • Family demands body cam footage after Memphis man died following traffic stop

    01:53

  • Seven million Californians under flood alert as more rain expected

    02:33

  • Third batch of classified documents found at Biden’s Delaware home

    06:29

  • Alabama basketball player booked in fatal shooting near campus

    00:34

  • University of Georgia football player and staffer killed in crash days after championship win

    02:00

NBC News Channel

Search for missing Oklahoma girl turns to recovery effort

01:44

Oklahoma investigators believe 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was killed by caretaker and are working to find her remains. KFOR's Katelyn Ogle reports.Jan. 17, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Everything you need to know about a new Covid strain spreading across U.S.

    03:24

  • Californians begin cleaning up after weeks of severe storms

    03:27

  • Pressure on Biden mounts amid Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents

    06:53

  • 6 people killed, including a six-month-old baby, in shooting in Goshen, California

    01:11

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner appears at MLK Day march in Phoenix

    00:24

  • 8 injured in shooting at Florida MLK Day car show

    00:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All