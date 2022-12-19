IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Search for survivors after Thai warship sinks in high seas

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    Long lines outside Beijing pharmacies, clinics after Covid curbs eased

    01:13

  • BTS star Jin starts national service in South Korea

    01:16

  • Beijing residents welcome easing of Covid curbs

    01:00

  • Mongolian protesters call alleged illegal coal sales to China 'theft'

    00:36

  • Shanghai residents welcome easing of China's Covid curbs

    00:48

  • Chinese President Xi honors Jiang Zemin at memorial

    01:05

  • Beijing residents give eased Covid curbs cautious thumbs up

    01:00

  • Video shows violent protests in Guangzhou, southern China

    00:41

  • Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin dies aged 96

    00:50

  • After Covid protests, Shanghai residents line up again for testing

    00:58

  • Video shows BBC journalist forcibly detained at Covid protest in Shanghai

    00:49

  • Veteran politician Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as prime minister of Malaysia

    00:33

  • U.S. troops in South Korea celebrate Thanksgiving

    00:43

  • Japanese soccer fans erupt in celebration after World Cup upset over Germany

    00:52

  • Video shows violent scenes around Foxconn plant in China

    01:01

  • At least 38 killed by fire at wholesalers in central China

    00:35

  • Hundreds trapped after deadly earthquake in Indonesia

    01:21

  • U.S. condemns latest North Korean missile launch

    01:03

  • Beijing residents express confidence in authorities amid surge in Covid cases

    01:19

NBC News

Search for survivors after Thai warship sinks in high seas

00:39

Thai navy ships and helicopters were searching on Monday for more than two dozen sailors still missing more than 12 hours after a warship sank in rough seas overnight in the Gulf of Thailand.Dec. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Search for survivors after Thai warship sinks in high seas

    00:39
  • UP NEXT

    Long lines outside Beijing pharmacies, clinics after Covid curbs eased

    01:13

  • BTS star Jin starts national service in South Korea

    01:16

  • Beijing residents welcome easing of Covid curbs

    01:00

  • Mongolian protesters call alleged illegal coal sales to China 'theft'

    00:36

  • Shanghai residents welcome easing of China's Covid curbs

    00:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All