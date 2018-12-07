Search for the unknown: The rise of AFM, the puzzling, polio-like condition

Search for the unknown: The rise of Acute Flaccid Myelitis the puzzling, polio-like condition
In 2016, Rachel Scott’s son, Braden presented with a cold. He was later diagnosed with AFM at age 5. Rachel has been vocal about the disease ever since, developing a movement with a group of AFM parents to raise awareness and demand action from the CDC.
Search for the unknown: The rise of AFM, the puzzling, polio-like condition09:15
After California wildfires, families in Paradise continue desperate search for missing06:08
Julián Castro: Dems looking ‘toward a new generation of leadership’02:32
Actor Michael B. Jordan: 'It's my turn' in Hollywood02:36
Dancing tango with grace, and in a wheelchair05:55
Why Amazon's HQ2 tax breaks are 'bribery' and 'fraud'03:14