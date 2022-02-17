Search underway for missing California hiker

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Flames engulf Michigan country club01:08
Videos show aftermath of plane crash with tractor-trailer on North Carolina interstate00:55
Oklahoma man executed for role in 2005 quadruple slaying00:23
Can U.S. and Russia reach diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis?03:06
Western states face worst megadrought in more than 1,000 years03:20
Funeral for Amir Locke to be held amid moratorium on no-knock warrants03:29
Texas files lawsuit against Biden administration over transportation mask mandate03:46
CDC director: ‘We want to give people a break’ from mask wearing03:56
Watch: State trooper's lucky escape during traffic stop collision00:48
Florida lawmakers pass 15-week abortion bill after hours of debate02:10
Family speaks out after 9-year-old killed after Houston robbery00:36
Growing concern over rise in Apple AirTag stalking 06:59
Black doctor sues Chase Bank for alleged discrimination04:47
Snowboarder Dusty Henricksen on journey to Winter Olympics02:07
Indiana school sends letter to families giving choice to opt out of Black History Month lessons01:30
Hockey phenom Kendall Coyne Schofield is speeding toward gold with Team USA02:07
Inside the first Black-owned autonomous grocery store01:44
FAA sends 80 unruly passenger cases to FBI for review01:36
Three San Francisco school board commissioners ousted in recall vote01:44
Officials capture escaped Mississippi murderer01:38
Search underway for missing California hiker01:18
Gab Song, 73, was last seen heading toward the Mount Pinos Nordic Base Camp prior to a "freak snowstorm." KNBC's Robert Kovacik reports.Feb. 17, 2022
UP NEXT
Flames engulf Michigan country club01:08
Videos show aftermath of plane crash with tractor-trailer on North Carolina interstate00:55
Oklahoma man executed for role in 2005 quadruple slaying00:23
Can U.S. and Russia reach diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis?03:06
Western states face worst megadrought in more than 1,000 years03:20
Funeral for Amir Locke to be held amid moratorium on no-knock warrants03:29