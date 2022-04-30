IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Search underway for missing sheriff’s employee, murder suspect in Alabama

Authorities in Alabama are searching for Vicki White, an assistant director of corrections, and murder suspect, Casey White who both have been reported as missing. Officials in Lauderdale County say the pair left the detention center to go to the courthouse but never arrived.April 30, 2022

