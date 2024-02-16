IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Seattle police investigate knifepoint hijab theft as a hate crime
Feb. 16, 202402:03

  • Judge cites history of Trump Org. in $355 million ruling

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Seattle police investigate knifepoint hijab theft as a hate crime

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    'Not the outcome we wanted': Police find the body of the missing Ohio boy

    01:12

  • Pennsylvania mom convicted of strangling son faces life in prison

    01:46

  • Florida man wrongly convicted of murder awarded $14 million

    01:29

  • 5-year-old child taken by foster mother could be in danger

    01:46

  • Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' heated testimony over romantic relationship

    03:48

  • Two teens in custody after deadly Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting

    02:40

  • California teen arrested after allegedly making 3D printed gun

    01:30

  • South Carolina deputies charged with making prank calls on duty

    01:15

  • California teen charged in school shooting plot

    01:45

  • Kansas City parade eyewitness recalls moments of terror 

    04:26

  • Violent crime spiking in D.C. while falling elsewhere in the nation

    01:40

  • Families describe scene of shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

    01:55

  • Police: At least 1 killed, 9 injured at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

    04:11

  • Sonar equipment finds human remains of men missing for 40 years

    00:49

  • Bodycam shows Texas deputies shoot woman mistaken for an intruder

    01:48

  • Judge dismisses lawsuits tied to Harvard morgue scandal

    01:47

  • FBI: 'Too early to determine motive' in Houston church shooting

    02:33

  • Texas church shooter used rifle bearing the word 'Palestine'

    03:16

NBC News Channel

Seattle police investigate knifepoint hijab theft as a hate crime

02:03

Investigators say the victim was working near the University of Washington when she was robbed of her Muslim headdress. KING's Conner Board reports.Feb. 16, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Judge cites history of Trump Org. in $355 million ruling

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Seattle police investigate knifepoint hijab theft as a hate crime

    02:03
  • UP NEXT

    'Not the outcome we wanted': Police find the body of the missing Ohio boy

    01:12

  • Pennsylvania mom convicted of strangling son faces life in prison

    01:46

  • Florida man wrongly convicted of murder awarded $14 million

    01:29

  • 5-year-old child taken by foster mother could be in danger

    01:46
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All