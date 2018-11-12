NBC News

Second act of service: Vets find work and purpose in the National Park Service

Veterans make up 5.9% of the American working age population. But in the National Park Service, veterans make up 26% of the workforce. Laws that give preference to veterans in the hiring process make it easier for them to land jobs in government agencies and historically the National Park Service has attracted and retained veterans.Nov. 12, 2018

  • Topless feminist activists clash with far-right protesters in Spain

    00:44

  • Trump calls CIA conclusion on Khashoggi killing 'premature,' promises full report

    01:00

  • Trump surveys fire damage in Malibu

    01:28

  • Gillum congratulates DeSantis, concedes Florida governor's race

    01:27

  • Trump to Paradise: ‘We’ll get it taken care of’

    04:38

  • Trump before California visit: 'We will be talking about forest management'

    01:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All