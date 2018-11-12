Second act of service: Vets find work and purpose in the National Park Service
Veterans make up 5.9% of the American working age population. But in the National Park Service, veterans make up 26% of the workforce. Laws that give preference to veterans in the hiring process make it easier for them to land jobs in government agencies and historically the National Park Service has attracted and retained veterans.
