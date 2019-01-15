Crime & Courts

Second driver involved in fatal egg throwing crash in Houston indicted

01:02

The driver who authorities say chased a 14-year old driver who was also involved in a fatal crash in Houston was indicted on Monday.Jan. 15, 2019

  • Second driver involved in fatal egg throwing crash in Houston indicted

    01:02

  • Active shooter suspect killed after taking two women hostage at New Jersey UPS facility

    00:50

  • Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect charged in court

    01:58

  • Extended interview: Matthew Charles begins life as a free man

    07:38

  • Rookie California police officer shot and killed

    01:06

  • Jayme Closs found alive nearly three months after she first went missing

    02:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All