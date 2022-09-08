IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

Second suspect in Canada stabbing spree dies after being arrested

01:45

The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people was arrested on Wednesday but suffered unspecified "medical distress" and died a short time later at a hospital, police said.Sept. 8, 2022

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

