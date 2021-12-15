Watch: Secretary Blinken interrupted by faulty microphone that has ‘mind of its own’
Secretary of State Antony Blinken was interrupted by a faulty microphone twice, causing feedback during a press conference in Malaysia. Secretary Blinken is in the country to discuss regional and international issues with his Malaysian counterpart.Dec. 15, 2021
