Russian troops 'inch closer' to Ukraine's border, Austin says

Secy. Blinken: Russia planning to 'manufacture a pretext' to invade Ukraine04:44
Russian troops 'inch closer' to Ukraine's border, Austin says01:38
Ukraine denies allegations it attacked Russian-backed separatists07:21
US accuses Russia of lying about troop pullback around Ukraine border02:14
What could get Putin looking for a Ukraine exit strategy02:03
Ukraine holds national day of unity amid tensions with Russia00:58
Biden warns Russian invasion still possible despite drawback of troops from Ukrainian border05:36
Biden on Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'An invasion remains distinctly possible’02:40
Full speech: Biden gives update on rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine10:51
Biden speaks directly to Russian citizens: ‘You are not our enemy’02:12
Biden: Diplomacy 'best way forward' for Russia and Ukraine01:53
Ukrainians could have been paid to participate in anti-American protests02:40
Putin blames U.S. and NATO for Ukraine crisis01:26
Ukrainian officials raise concern over possible Russian cyberattack04:36
Russia says some military units are rebasing after drills near Ukraine00:42
Biden signals readiness to engage in diplomatic talks with Russia as Ukraine tensions build05:11
Inside the White House’s next move to deescalate Russian-Ukraine crisis01:39
Russia says it has pulled back some troops around Ukraine amid hopes of diplomacy02:26
Blinken addresses ongoing situation in Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion01:37
Biden, Putin call scheduled as fears of Ukraine invasion looms05:01
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday commented about the shelling of a kindergarten in the Luhansk region of Ukraine.Feb. 17, 2022
Ukraine denies allegations it attacked Russian-backed separatists07:21
US accuses Russia of lying about troop pullback around Ukraine border02:14
What could get Putin looking for a Ukraine exit strategy02:03
Ukraine holds national day of unity amid tensions with Russia00:58