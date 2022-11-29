IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

'Let the game speak for itself': Secretary Blinken on U.S-Iran soccer

00:53

Speaking to reporters during a trip to Romania, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he will be watching tonight's must-win World Cup group stage game between U.S. and Iran.Nov. 29, 2022

