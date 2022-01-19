IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Moscow will face 'severe consequences' Secretary Blinken tells Ukrainian president

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Nobody told me’: Boris Johnson denies lying about lockdown parties

    02:56

  • Russian forces hold urban conflict drill near Ukrainian border

    00:45

  • Cold case investigation names prime suspect in betrayal of Anne Frank

    01:09

  • Far-right Norwegian mass killer Breivik appears at parole hearing

    00:54

  • Former Ukrainian president returns to face treason charges

    00:42

  • Horses ridden through flames at Spanish festival

    00:51

  • Syrian crimes against humanity successfully prosecuted in Germany

    01:50

  • Costa Concordia tragedy's tenth anniversary commemorated in Giglio

    01:36

  • Rare Roman-era wooden figure found in waterlogged ditch in England

    00:36

  • British PM Boris Johnson facing calls to resign for 2020 party

    04:04

  • U.K. prime minister apologizes for lockdown drinks party

    02:19

  • Fossilized ichthyosaur or 'sea dragon' found in England

    00:53

  • ‘Cats and dogs take the place of children,’ complains Pope Francis

    01:47

  • Annual animal count gets underway at London Zoo

    00:45

  • Watch: Elephants munch on unsold Christmas trees at Berlin zoo

    01:43

  • Watch: Santas swap sleighs for gondolas at Venice regatta

    00:42

  • Boris Johnson under pressure after resounding special election defeat

    02:16

  • Boris Johnson Covid warning: 'Wave of omicron' breaking U.K. infection records

    01:27

  • Speeding Tesla caught on camera before deadly Paris crash

    01:42

NBC News

Moscow will face 'severe consequences' Secretary Blinken tells Ukrainian president

01:29

Secretary of State Blinken reassured Ukraine of U.S. backing against Russia during a meeting with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv.Jan. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Moscow will face 'severe consequences' Secretary Blinken tells Ukrainian president

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Nobody told me’: Boris Johnson denies lying about lockdown parties

    02:56

  • Russian forces hold urban conflict drill near Ukrainian border

    00:45

  • Cold case investigation names prime suspect in betrayal of Anne Frank

    01:09

  • Far-right Norwegian mass killer Breivik appears at parole hearing

    00:54

  • Former Ukrainian president returns to face treason charges

    00:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All