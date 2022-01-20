West not provoking Russia by sending arms to Ukraine, Blinken says

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Biden reaffirms support for Ukraine amid tension with Russia03:41
Covid omicron variant raises concern among global health experts06:07
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gives Irn Bru soda thumbs up01:07
Heather Mack, convicted in mother's 'suitcase murder' case in Indonesia, released from prison01:35
How climate change is posing a mounting threat to U.S. national security02:47
Nobel Prize awarded to two U.S. scientists for discovery of receptors of temperature, touch01:14
Biden: The U.S. will ‘choose to build a better future,’ commits to working with allies04:14
Biden faces U.N. General Assembly amid foreign policy crises03:48
Imports, sales of fake Covid vaccine cards skyrockets across U.S.02:29
Qatar praised for role in U.S. evacuations from Afghanistan04:09
Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas breaks down vetting process for Afghan refugees01:57
Vietnamese American refugees draw parallels between Kabul, fall of Saigon03:59
Secretary Austin vows to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies ‘until the clock runs out’03:48
Could the U.S. have predicted the Taliban takeover of Kabul?03:46
South African pastor donates food to starving families: ‘This is a lifeline for someone’ 02:03
Watch: Tropical Storm Elsa wallops Cuba00:40
Watch: Barack Obama, Marcus Rashford trade thoughts on the power of books01:02
Blinken, Lavrov agree that U.S. and Russia could work together01:27
Americans given life sentences for killing Italian police officer01:16
Kerry says China ‘essential’ to solving climate crisis00:32
West not provoking Russia by sending arms to Ukraine, Blinken says01:01
Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a news conference in Berlin that he hopes to dissuade President Putin from aggression against Ukraine.Jan. 20, 2022
UP NEXT
Biden reaffirms support for Ukraine amid tension with Russia03:41
Covid omicron variant raises concern among global health experts06:07
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gives Irn Bru soda thumbs up01:07
Heather Mack, convicted in mother's 'suitcase murder' case in Indonesia, released from prison01:35
How climate change is posing a mounting threat to U.S. national security02:47
Nobel Prize awarded to two U.S. scientists for discovery of receptors of temperature, touch01:14