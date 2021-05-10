Secrets to dating & making a billion by 31 from Bumble’s Whitney Wolfe Herd | MSNBC Summit Series

The youngest self-made female billionaire in the world, Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, shares secrets to success, dating in the modern world and challenging the status quo, fresh off her company’s IPO this year. Herd recounts the criticism she faced as a founder in the often male-dominated tech industry, why her original idea about changing the way dating works was met with deep and sometimes hostile skepticism, and how Bumble and dating adapted during the pandemic. This is a new installment of The Summit Series with Ari Melber, a series of in-depth interviews with leaders at the summit of their fields. The series debuted in 2021 with Melber’s interview with Bill Gates.