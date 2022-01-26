Security footage shows gunman open fire in Bronx hospital lobby

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Security footage shows gunman open fire in Bronx hospital lobby01:49
UP NEXT
Florida introduces bill banning schools from discussing sexual orientation02:49
Radio host Alex Jones pleads the Fifth ‘almost 100 times’ in Jan. 6 deposition04:25
Covid hospitalizations decline in Rhode Island after omicron peak04:40
San Jose to institute gun ownership requirements including liability insurance01:46
Meet Methuselah, thought to be world's oldest living aquarium fish00:54
Boston man won’t receive heart transplant due to vaccination refusal 03:50
6-year-old cancer survivor named honorary letter carrier02:06
Judge calls Texas Governor’s ‘Operation Lone Star’ unconstitutional03:49
Newly authorized anti-viral pills combating Covid are difficult to access04:48
How to access the government’s rollout of free N95 masks01:31
First-time gun buyers driving up sales as gun violence numbers increase04:53
Cup Foods employee, FBI video analyst testify in trial of officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights05:40
Hospitals receive $2 billion in federal aid to fight Covid03:11
Second NYPD officer dies after domestic disturbance call04:30
Anti-Semitic flyers target Denver neighborhoods01:46
Colorado apartment fire kills 5-year-old boy, witness calls blaze 'unbelievable'01:13
Man struck by Texas police SUV while fleeing traffic stop files federal lawsuit01:56
Family demands answers after Pennsylvania man shot to death on hunting trip with coworkers02:12
Investigators identify six found dead in Milwaukee home01:28
Security footage shows gunman open fire in Bronx hospital lobby01:49
Police say the man seen firing several shots inside Jacobi Medical Center, wounding one person, was arrested after later returning for treatment. WNBC's Checkey Beckford reports.Jan. 26, 2022
Now Playing
Security footage shows gunman open fire in Bronx hospital lobby01:49
UP NEXT
Florida introduces bill banning schools from discussing sexual orientation02:49
Radio host Alex Jones pleads the Fifth ‘almost 100 times’ in Jan. 6 deposition04:25
Covid hospitalizations decline in Rhode Island after omicron peak04:40
San Jose to institute gun ownership requirements including liability insurance01:46
Meet Methuselah, thought to be world's oldest living aquarium fish00:54