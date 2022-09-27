IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    NASA prepares to hit asteroid in test mission

    15:06

  • NASA’s DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid

    01:38

  • Watch: NASA’s DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid

    01:36

  • U.S. Army Field Band adds first rappers

    01:32

  • Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian

    05:29

  • ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl found in at least 21 states, DEA warns

    02:30

  • Brett Favre ‘aggressively’ lobbied for millions from welfare agency, court filing reveals

    01:38

  • British pound hits all-time low against U.S. dollar

    02:43

  • Oath Keeper charged in Capitol attack texted with Andrew Giuliani about election

    02:38

  • Uber drivers fear they might be unwitting drug mules

    04:34

  • Family asks for prayers after Michigan radio news anchor killed

    02:04

  • Tampa area issues evacuation order as Hurricane Ian approaches

    03:20

  • Woman charged with first-degree attempted murder for pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan

    01:23

  • ‘It’s better to plan for it now’: NASA to crash spacecraft into asteroid to test planetary defense

    03:55

  • Elon Musk to face deposition after backing out of $44 billion Twitter takeover

    03:33

  • Jan. 6 committee prepares for Wednesday's public hearing into Capitol riot

    04:02

  • FEMA on how to prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida

    03:24

  • Florida officials identify evacuation zones as Hurricane Ian approaches

    01:14

  • Former Nevada deputy attorney general accused of 1972 Hawaii murder fighting extradition

    01:58

  • Texas girl hospitalized after allegedly shooting father in murder pact made with friend

    00:58

NBC News

Security video shows Georgia woman making purchases the day before she was found dead in woods

01:35

Authorities in Habersham County, Georgia, say security video appears to show Deborrah Collier purchasing items at a Family Dollar the day before her body was found in nearby woods.Sept. 27, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    NASA prepares to hit asteroid in test mission

    15:06

  • NASA’s DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid

    01:38

  • Watch: NASA’s DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid

    01:36

  • U.S. Army Field Band adds first rappers

    01:32

  • Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian

    05:29

  • ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl found in at least 21 states, DEA warns

    02:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All