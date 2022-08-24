IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Texas drought reveals dinosaur tracks in dried up riverbed

    01:16

  • Kiely Rodni’s body in vehicle found submerged in California lake, authorities confirm

    02:19

  • Assaults caught on camera fuel bail reform debate

    05:04

  • Five-year-old child drowns crossing Rio Grande as weather intensifies

    02:55

  • Celebrities warned for excessive water use during California drought

    03:42

  • New Yorkers remain frustrated over monkeypox vaccine rollout 

    02:29

  • CA Gov. Newsom vetoes bill that would have supported safe injection sites

    03:01

  • Video shows tanker truck engulfed in flames after crash on Arkansas interstate

    00:48

  • Firefighters’ gear may increase cancer risk, new studies show

    01:57

  • Some schools implementing four-day weeks to combat teacher shortage

    02:26

  • New Jersey farm teaches kids to grow crops and help their community

    01:39

  • Ex-Twitter head of security says company lied about security

    01:55

  • 3 million under flood watch after deadly rainfall in Dallas

    02:09

  • Two officers involved in death of Rayshard Brooks face no criminal charges

    01:43

  • Prosecutor declines to charge officers in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks

    02:12

  • Some companies are cutting back on parental leave post-pandemic 

    03:46

  • Family files lawsuit after Black Georgia woman fatally shot during search warrant

    01:45

  • Former county DA describes why Atlanta officers' use of force was ‘reasonable’ in Rayshard Brooks' death

    02:06

  • Florida postal carrier mauled by dogs after car breaks down

    01:28

  • Two men found guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer

    01:41

NBC News

Security video shows man spraying another with fire extinguisher in Brooklyn, New York

00:39

New York police are searching for a man accused of spraying two people with a fire extinguisher in what the department described as a possible “hate crime assault pattern.”Aug. 24, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Texas drought reveals dinosaur tracks in dried up riverbed

    01:16

  • Kiely Rodni’s body in vehicle found submerged in California lake, authorities confirm

    02:19

  • Assaults caught on camera fuel bail reform debate

    05:04

  • Five-year-old child drowns crossing Rio Grande as weather intensifies

    02:55

  • Celebrities warned for excessive water use during California drought

    03:42

  • New Yorkers remain frustrated over monkeypox vaccine rollout 

    02:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All