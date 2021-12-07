Security video shows robbers spraying guard with bear spray

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Second alleged victim takes stand in Maxwell trial02:47
Minnesota man arrested, accused of harassing judge in trial of Kim Potter01:46
'We’re just there to find out what the truth is': Michigan Attorney General considers probe of Oxford school shooting01:31
Could suspected Michigan school shooter’s parents' arrest start new legal trend?05:10
Unprecedented charges in Michigan high school shooting02:55
Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect arraigned in court02:55
Ohio man convicted for murder of teens he found smoking weed in his garage00:54
Theranos trial: Elizabeth Holmes testifies on relationship between her and Balwani02:26
Arrests made in Los Angeles smash-and-grab robberies01:24
Prosecutor lays out charges against parents of suspected Michigan high school shooter06:06
Day five of Maxwell trial: Defense fights claims made by former Epstein employee about accusers04:24
New York father arrested after 22-month-old son died from fentanyl, cocaine overdose00:57
How smash-and-grab robberies disproportionately impact small businesses02:27
Liberty University professor charged with abduction and sexual battery of a student01:38
Florida father charged with murder of wife, two children00:53
Mother charged with murder after DNA helps identify 9-year-old found stuffed in duffle bag02:19
Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says Epstein introduced her to Trump at 14 years old02:32
Alleged fake rideshare driver accused of sexual assaults04:09
Four dead, including police officer, in Georgia shootout01:31
Gunmen target Philadelphia 14-year-old in bus stop shooting01:33
Security video shows robbers spraying guard with bear spray00:24
Video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a security guard being sprayed with bear spray during a smash-and-grab robbery at the Topanga mall.Dec. 7, 2021
Second alleged victim takes stand in Maxwell trial02:47
Minnesota man arrested, accused of harassing judge in trial of Kim Potter01:46
'We’re just there to find out what the truth is': Michigan Attorney General considers probe of Oxford school shooting01:31
Could suspected Michigan school shooter’s parents' arrest start new legal trend?05:10
Unprecedented charges in Michigan high school shooting02:55
Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect arraigned in court02:55