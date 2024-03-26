IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Secy. Buttigieg says rebuilding Baltimore bridge 'will not be easy'
March 26, 202404:23

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the path to rebuilding the Baltimore bridge after the collapse will not be easy or inexpensive. March 26, 2024

