IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Secy. Yellen assures 'our banking system is sound' in Senate hearing

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    Norfolk Southern CEO tells Congress the company is ‘committed to doing what’s right’

    02:40

  • Biden unveils $6.8 trillion budget plan which includes record military spending

    01:45

  • FBI finds personal information of Capitol Hill lawmakers and staff being sold on dark web

    01:44

  • Norfolk Southern CEO 'deeply sorry' for impact of train derailment in East Palestine

    05:32

  • Biden to unveil budget plan in Philadelphia

    03:52

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall

    03:40

  • Biden blasts Tucker Carlson, Republicans for depiction of January 6th

    01:38

  • Intelligence officials discuss threats from China and Russia during Senate hearing

    02:20

  • Fmr. CDC head Redfield reinforces belief that Covid ‘more likely’ spread from lab leak

    03:12

  • House Foreign Affairs Committee begins hearings on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

    04:07

  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to testify before Congress for second day

    04:26

  • McConnell: Tucker Carlson's depiction of Jan. 6 was 'a mistake'

    00:55

  • 'It's bulls---': Republican senators criticize Tucker Carlson's portrayal of Jan. 6

    01:21

  • Schumer accuses Tucker Carlson of lying about Jan. 6

    03:39

  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to testify on state of the economy

    03:58

  • Black Vietnam veteran receives Medal of Honor decades after heroism

    03:32

  • AG Garland grilled by Senate lawmakers during DOJ hearing

    03:12

  • Ohio Gov. DeWine calls on Congress to pass the Railway Safety Act of 2023

    01:23

  • New bipartisan House committee investigates Chinese economic and security threats

    03:36

NBC News

Secy. Yellen assures 'our banking system is sound' in Senate hearing

01:34

Treasury Secy. Janey Yellen assured members of the Senate Finance Committee that the U.S. banking system "is sound" after the federal government took action following the collapse of two banks.March 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Secy. Yellen assures 'our banking system is sound' in Senate hearing

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    Norfolk Southern CEO tells Congress the company is ‘committed to doing what’s right’

    02:40

  • Biden unveils $6.8 trillion budget plan which includes record military spending

    01:45

  • FBI finds personal information of Capitol Hill lawmakers and staff being sold on dark web

    01:44

  • Norfolk Southern CEO 'deeply sorry' for impact of train derailment in East Palestine

    05:32

  • Biden to unveil budget plan in Philadelphia

    03:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All