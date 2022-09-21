IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Semi-truck falls from Texas overpass in accident that killed driver

01:08

A truck driver in Allen, Texas, died in an accident after their 18-wheeler collided with another vehicle on a freeway overpass and fell to the road below, police said.Sept. 21, 2022

