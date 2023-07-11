IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Paul: Congress has 'no business' questioning PGA Tour about LIV Golf merger

    01:32

  • PGA Tour COO says the organization 'pursued a peace' with LIV Golf

    01:46

  • Sen. Johnson: 'No amount of money' can wash away human rights abuses

    02:08
    Sen. Blumenthal: PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger is an attempt to 'buy influence'

    01:43
    PGA Tour officials to testify at Senate hearing on LIV Golf merger

    03:47

  • At least 100 members of last Congress were descendents of slaveholders, Reuters finds

    02:58

  • Watch Indian PM Modi's full address to Congress

    57:44

  • John Durham defends conclusion FBI acted improperly in 2016 Trump-Russia probe

    01:29

  • Schiff delivers floor speech ahead of GOP-backed vote to censure him

    06:21

  • Schumer discusses 'comprehensive framework' to regulate AI

    01:55

  • John Durham discusses 'sobering' report on FBI's handling of Trump-Russia probe

    08:14

  • House GOP presents bill to block public access to service members’ military records

    04:06

  • GOP Rep. Mark Green announces committee investigation into Mayorkas

    01:45

  • Sen. Graham condemns 'irresponsible' calls for violence amid Trump indictment

    01:52

  • Schumer calls for additional personnel to fight 'unprecedented wildfires' in Canada

    01:30

  • GOP lawmakers bring House business to a halt amid debt deal protest

    03:50

  • McConnell: Defense spending in debt ceiling deal is 'totally inadequate'

    01:17

  • Why some Republican lawmakers are joining Democrats to block the gas stove bill

    03:18

  • Schumer, McConnell urge Senate to quickly take up debt ceiling bill

    01:06

  • House votes to pass Biden and McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal

    05:23

Sen. Blumenthal: PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger is an attempt to 'buy influence'

01:43

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., delivered his opening statement in a hearing on the merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. He voiced his concerns about the decision being an attempt for the Saudi Arabian government to "buy influence" in U.S. sports.July 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

