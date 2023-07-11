IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Paul: Congress has 'no business' questioning PGA Tour about LIV Golf merger

  • PGA Tour COO says the organization 'pursued a peace' with LIV Golf

    Sen. Johnson: 'No amount of money' can wash away human rights abuses

    Sen. Blumenthal: PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger is an attempt to 'buy influence'

  • PGA Tour officials to testify at Senate hearing on LIV Golf merger

  • Officials clarify where cocaine was found in the White House

  • Cocaine was found in ‘heavily traveled’ part of West Wing, WH says

  • Substance found in White House confirmed to be cocaine

  • Lab test confirms white substance found at White House was cocaine

  • NAACP challenges legacy admissions after Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action

  • Student loan borrowers must resume payments starting October 1

  • Biden condemns Supreme Court’s ruling on student loan relief plan

  • Biden explores options to help borrowers after Supreme Court strikes down student debt relief plan

  • Biden calls Supreme Court’s decision to block student loan relief a ‘mistake’

  • Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt loan relief

  • Why Biden’s next path to student debt relief will be a longer process

  • Biden announces new actions on student debt after Supreme Court ruling

  • Graduates ‘devastated’ by Supreme Court ruling on student loan forgiveness

  • What economic impact will striking down Biden's student loan relief have?

  • Biden to announce actions to protect student loan borrowers after Supreme Court ruling

Sen. Johnson: 'No amount of money' can wash away human rights abuses

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., voiced his concerns about the Saudi Arabian government's attempt "wash away" human rights abuses with large sports acquisitions but acknowledged the PGA Tour and LIV Golf were pursuing a "private negotiation."July 11, 2023

