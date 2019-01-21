Sen. Kamala Harris speaks for first time, offers stance on issues, after announcing run for president04:27
Hours after announcing her candidacy for president in the 2020 election, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) held her first press conference. Speaking from her alma mater Howard University in Washington, Harris offered her stance on key issues and why she thinks she’s the Democrat who can beat President Trump.
Rep. Espaillat: Trump hasn't put forward a 'serious proposal'06:41
Big Question: How can President Trump end the shutdown if he can't make a deal?02:13
Sanders: 'We now have a president of the United States who is a racist'01:42
The U.S. Coast Guard is suffering from the shutdown04:57
Giuliani: Moscow tower talks were ‘active’ until 2016 election06:28
How the shutdown is hurting critical research on climate change03:12