Sen. Schumer: No evidence of ‘foul play’ in Iranian president’s helicopter crash
May 19, 202400:29
    Sen. Schumer: No evidence of ‘foul play’ in Iranian president’s helicopter crash

    00:29
After speaking with intelligence authorities, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said there is no evidence of “foul play” involving the helicopter crash with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.May 19, 2024

