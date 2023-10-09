IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Senate Majority Leader Schumer calls on China to support Israel

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    Travelers returning to the U.S. from Israel describe their experience

    01:15

  • Co-founder of U.S. tour group stuck in Israel hopeful they can leave soon

    01:54

  • Arizona pastor stuck in Israel after Hamas attack speaks out

    01:15

  • ‘Mommy, help us’: Israeli mother recalls last moments speaking with missing daughter

    02:59

  • Americans could be among those taken hostage during Hamas attack, Blinken says

    03:01

  • Hundreds of airstrikes bring buildings crashing in Gaza as gun battles rage in Israel

    04:19

  • U.S. to send military assets closer to Israel, Pentagon announces

    01:02

  • Israel-Hamas conflict sparks rallies across U.S.

    01:52

  • Mounting questions about future U.S. aid for Israel as fighting rages

    02:08

  • Watch: NBC news crew runs to shelter in Israel

    00:41

  • Palestinian representative to the UN: 'We are not subhumans'

    01:42

  • Watch: Israeli forces open fire on Hamas militants on highway

    00:47

  • ‘People were dying all around’: Music festival-goer recounts Hamas attack

    01:15

  • Hamas rocket barrage strikes Tel Aviv

    00:54

  • ‘I’ve been concerned’ about attack on U.S. amid Israel war, says Nikki Haley

    02:19

  • Haley calls Blinken ‘irresponsible’ for failing to connect U.S. money to Hamas attacks

    02:21

  • Full Blinken: Israel will look at whether attack was 'an intelligence failure'

    11:16

  • Blinken on Hamas funding during Israel attack: ‘These were not U.S taxpayer dollars’

    02:08

  • Blinken says 'several Americans' may be among 'dead' or 'hostages' in Israel after Hamas attack

    01:07

NBC News

Senate Majority Leader Schumer calls on China to support Israel

00:50

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called on China to support Israel after deadly attacks by Hamas, adding he was "disappointed" that Beijing appeared to show "no sympathy" for the country.Oct. 9, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Senate Majority Leader Schumer calls on China to support Israel

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    Travelers returning to the U.S. from Israel describe their experience

    01:15

  • Co-founder of U.S. tour group stuck in Israel hopeful they can leave soon

    01:54

  • Arizona pastor stuck in Israel after Hamas attack speaks out

    01:15

  • ‘Mommy, help us’: Israeli mother recalls last moments speaking with missing daughter

    02:59

  • Americans could be among those taken hostage during Hamas attack, Blinken says

    03:01
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All