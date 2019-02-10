Sen. Amy Klobuchar announces presidential run

NBC News

Senator Amy Klobuchar announces presidential run

04:14

Amidst a snowstorm in Minnesota, Sen. Amy Klobuchar officially announced her candidacy for president.Feb. 10, 2019

